Former WWE creative team member Chris DeJoseph is returning to WWE soon, according to PWInsider.

It was revealed earlier today that DeJoseph left MLW last night, just one month after starting with the company as Co-Executive Producer. DeJoseph, who previously worked on the WWE creative team with MLW boss Court Bauer, reportedly pulled out of Thursday's MLW TV tapings and is officially done with the promotion.

DeJoseph reportedly had talks with WWE before signing with MLW. He is expected to return to the WWE creative process as soon as this month.

DeJoseph previously worked for WWE from 2004 - 2010, eventually making it to the role of Senior Writer/Producer. He also appeared on TV as Big Dick Johnson.

DeJoseph has also worked for Lucha Underground, CBS' Big Brother, and FOX's Hotel Paradise in recent years, among other reality TV shows.