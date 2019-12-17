Former WWE and ECW star Tracy Smothers posted today on Facebook that on November 14 he was diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer.

Smothers explained in his post that he's on his third treatment of chemotherapy. He also wrote about how the doctor told him he had a heart attack a while ago without even realizing it.

He wrote, "To all concerned I was diagnosed Nov.14 w Lymphoma cancer which now am on my 3rd treatment 3 to go Of Chemo which is shrinking the rapid growing tumors. Doc told me yrs ago I have blockage in my artery so here we are an have lost 45 percent of my heart use. Also he said I have lots of head, body trauma. Doc said I had a heart attack some time back an didn't know it. I have felt bad for a while now but thought I was getting old, lol. This is not fatal as it's between my Pancreas, Colon, neck. A big TY to all of u but I look at it as getting a tune-up, overhaul, tires rotated, oil change,etc.all in one lol. Remember LIFE is a BATTLE an I'm in it to win it so don't hesitate in trying to be tough by putting off getting checked out in this day an age u never know?? GOD BLESS EVERYBODY.."

Smothers also wrestled in WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, NWA, and Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

