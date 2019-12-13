Francis Ngannou was expected to receive a title shot at heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in 2020. However, with the UFC opting to wait and do a trilogy bout between Miocic and Daniel Cormier, Ngannou was faced with a difficult decision.

Instead of sitting on the sidelines waiting for his shot at the UFC heavyweight belt, Ngannou will meet rising contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night on March 28. The event will see the UFC return to Ohio for the first time in years, taking place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Ngannou has picked up three consecutive victories, including a pair of first round finishes over former UFC champions Junior dos Santos and Cain Velasquez. He challenged Miocic for the title back in 2018, dropping a five-round decision.

Rozenstruik is a perfect 10-0 in his career, a run that includes four wins inside the Octagon. Like Ngannou, he is coming off back-to-back finishes of former champions, dropping Alistair Overeem earlier this month and Andrei Arlovski in November.

The bout was first reported by ESPN.