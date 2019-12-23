As noted, there will be a new episode of WWE Backstage airing on Tuesday night at 11pm ET on FS1. The Christmas Eve special will feature Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T presenting the 2019 WWE Year-End Awards.
It's also been announced that actor Paul W. Hauser will appear on the show for a new "Promo School" segment.
FS1 will also air other WWE programming for Christmas Eve. Below is the line-up for tomorrow:
* 8pm ET - WrestleMania's Legendary Moments, narrated by John Cena
* 9pm ET - Friday Night SmackDown replay from December 20
* 11pm ET - WWE Backstage with the 2019 Year-End Awards, actor Paul W. Hauser
'Promo School' is BACK with the star of #RichardJewell, @PaulWHauser, on an all-new @WWE Backstage this Tuesday at 11p ET on @FS1. ?? pic.twitter.com/fhP0tZDUbQ— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 22, 2019