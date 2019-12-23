As noted, there will be a new episode of WWE Backstage airing on Tuesday night at 11pm ET on FS1. The Christmas Eve special will feature Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T presenting the 2019 WWE Year-End Awards.

It's also been announced that actor Paul W. Hauser will appear on the show for a new "Promo School" segment.

FS1 will also air other WWE programming for Christmas Eve. Below is the line-up for tomorrow:

* 8pm ET - WrestleMania's Legendary Moments, narrated by John Cena

* 9pm ET - Friday Night SmackDown replay from December 20

* 11pm ET - WWE Backstage with the 2019 Year-End Awards, actor Paul W. Hauser