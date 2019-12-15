Gregory Helms (aka Hurricane Helms) talked about his rough Friday the 13th on Twitter, "I started my day yesterday getting an Endoscopy and then ended my day in the ER due to a damn Kidney Stone outta no where! Friday the 13th right?"

Fans wished him the best and he commented later on, "Thank you all for the kind messages today."

In the comments, WWE RAW Announcer Jerry "The King" Lawler wrote, "What's up with that!?!? You better get your a$$ up! You gotta be at RAW Monday!"

Back in January, Helms returned to WWE in a producer role. Helms then confirmed he wouldn't be at this week's show, "I'm on the bench this week buddy. You're gonna have to hold down the Fort."

Wrestling Inc. wishes Helms a speedy recovery!

