- Above is the 2019 Happy Holidays video from WWE, featuring animated versions of your favorite WWE Superstars.

- WWE announced this week that they have signed a multi-year extension with SuperSport in Africa. The deal will see WWE's flagship and premium programming continue to air live in more than 50 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa. The partnership will also now include a dedicated WWE channel on DStv. Below is the full announcement:

WWE® AND SUPERSPORT EXPAND PARTNERSHIP IN AFRICA JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA and STAMFORD, Conn., – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and SuperSport, Africa's premier sports broadcaster, today announced a multi-year extension to continue delivering WWE's weekly flagship programming live in more than 50 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa, while expanding the partnership to include a dedicated WWE channel on DStv. The new WWE channel will air Raw®, SmackDown® and NXT® live each week and will feature premium WWE programming including 205 Live, Ride Along, WWE Chronicle and Table for 3. The 24/7 channel launches on DStv channel 128 beginning Wednesday, January 1, 2020 and builds on the success of the WWE pop-up channel that launched this year. SuperSport channels will continue to air Raw, SmackDown and NXT live each week and be home to all of WWE's monthly pay-per-view events. "The fans of the WWE universe asked for it, and we are delighted to deliver," said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport. "WWE programming has proven to be compelling content with riveting storylines and insane action, which our viewers absolutely love. This is a big step and a great start to the new year." "SuperSport is a valued partner who shares our approach to engaging and entertaining our fans," said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, EMEA. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with a new, 24/7 WWE channel which will super-serve our passionate fans in the region."

- The WWE NXT Prime Target preview special on Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will air on the WWE Network at 8pm ET tonight. This will be a special preview for their title match on Wednesday's NXT episode, which could be the main event.

NXT Producer Jeremy Borash tweeted screenshots from the special and confirmed that they followed both competitors in the days leading up to the match.

"We followed @QoSBaszler and @RheaRipley_WWE in the days leading up to Wednesday night's NXT Women's Championship match. Check out Prime Target: Baszler vs Ripley - premieres Tuesday across all @WWE digital platforms and 8pm on @WWENetwork! @wwenxt #WeAreNXT #RAW," Borash wrote. You can see his full tweet below: