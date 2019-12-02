AEW has announced Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander for Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Champaign, IL.

Tickets are still available for Wednesday's episode, which will air live on TNT from the State Farm Center in Champaign. Below is the updated line-up:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

* Trent vs. Rey Fenix

* Christopher Daniels vs. Pentagon Jr.

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks vs. Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz