Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata each announced they have re-signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Both commented on Twitter about their returns in 2020 (translated by Google Translate)

"The player contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has been updated. I will do my best next year. Thank you!" Tanahashi wrote on Twitter.

"Christmas Eve this year is really cold," Nagata wrote. "It may be the coldest in the past few years?! [Laughs] Such a contract was renewed today. Thank you for New Japan Pro-Wrestling Hiroshi Nagata in 2020."

Tanahashi, 42, has been with NJPW since graduating from the dojo in 1999 and has gone on to be one of the company's most popular stars, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship eight times. Nagata, 51, worked with NJPW from 1992 until 1997, then returned in 1998 and remained with the company since then. Nagata has won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.

On the Wrestle Kingdom 14 (Night 1) Pre-Show, Nagata is scheduled to team up with Manubu Nakanishi against Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan. On Wrestle Kingdom's second night, Tanahashi will take on Chris Jericho.