Next Wednesday's special edition of WWE NXT on New Year's Day will be hosted by Cathy Kelley, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee.

Cathy, Sam and Pat also hosted this week's Christmas edition of NXT, sending the show to the NXT Arena at Full Sail University and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the various pre-taped matches that aired. It looks like they are taping from either the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT or at the WWE Performance Center facilities in Orlando, FL. You can click here for our full report from this week's show.

The following has been announced for next Wednesday's episode on the USA Network:

* The reveal of the tag teams for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Winners of the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards will be announced

* Replays of the three biggest NXT Takeover matches of 2019, including the first-ever women's WarGames match

The next live NXT episode will air on January 8, 2020, from the NXT Arena. Stay tuned for updates on next week's show.