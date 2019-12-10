- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston linked up with Cricket Wireless to help the Salvation Army of Chicago while in town for WWE Survivor Series weekend last month. Kofi and the Cricket Cares team helped distribute bags to 150 families with ingredients for a Thanksgiving feast, and a $20 gift card to shop for a turkey. WWE posted this video of Kofi giving back in Chicago.

- WWE's "After The Bell" podcast is officially moving to Thursdays this week. This week will feature host Corey Graves talking to Charlotte Flair, Paige and The Street Profits. WWE announced the following on the new day for the show and this week's guests:

Charlotte Flair, Paige and The Street Profits join After the Bell on its new day WWE After the Bell is moving to Thursdays starting this week, and it's kicking off with a bang — and a little controversy to boot. Joining host Corey Graves will be Charlotte Flair, Paige and The Street Profits, all of whom will have no shortage of topics to discuss. Although Paige will surely delve into her new gig as a WWE Backstage correspondent and The Street Profits will discuss their new "Monday After Weekend Update" show on Raw, Charlotte is sure to have the WWE Universe buzzing. As you might remember, last week's After the Bell saw Graves express a somewhat controversial opinion about The Queen's stint in the tag team division, one that Charlotte didn't exactly disagree with. What they'll discuss remains to be seen, but you can expect them to pick up right where they left off. New episodes of After the Bell drop every Thursday wherever podcasts are available. Click here to subscribe today!

- As noted, it was announced on Monday that the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class will be headlined by the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman) and Batista. Hogan took to Twitter to comment on what will be his second induction.

"Very grateful that the four original nWo members HollyWood, Big Kev,X and Scott are getting inducted to the WWE HOF. We are not coming back to take over and change the business again,we are just coming back to celebrate our run ,get inducted and party NWO style at Wrestlemania," Hogan wrote.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, as a part of WrestleMania 36 Week. You can see Hogan's full tweet below: