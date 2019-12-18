- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the funniest moments of 2019.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin turns 55 years old today while former WWE Champion and current Impact Wrestling star Rob Van Dam turns 49, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus turns 44 and former WWE star Eric Escobar turns 40.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter this morning with a teaser on something big that's about to go down.

The Hulkster wrote, "Something really big is about to go down,HollyWoodHogan4Life'2Sweet'"

Hogan is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time during WrestleMania 36 Weekend, along with nWo members Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. Stay tuned for updates on his teaser.

