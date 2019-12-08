Impact/The Wrestling Revolver No Surrender went down last night in Dayton, Ohio where Kentucky area wrestler Larry D signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact EVP Scott D'Amore got in the ring and offered a contract to Larry D after his loss to Michael Elgin.

"Dreams do come true!" Larry D wrote on Twitter afterwards. "Chase hard, never give up when times get tough! My dad taught me never give up with others around you do! Thank you dad for helping me be the man I am today! Can't wait to see you."

As noted, the event was scheduled to stream live on Impact Plus, but technical glitches kept that from happening, a VOD of the show was expected to go up at some point.

Below are the full results from No Surrender:

* Trey defeated Tyler Manix and Logan James

* Rosemary defeated Madison Rayne

* Rhino defeated "The Hook" Jeremiah

* Rhino defeated Clayton Gainz

* Michael Elgin defeated Larry D

* Jake and Dave Crist defeated Wentz & Dez and The Desi Hit Squad

* Madman Fulton defeated Brian Cage, Willie Mack, Acey Romero, and Crash Jaxon (Hoss Fight Scramble Match)

* Jessicka Havoc defeated Taya Valkyrie (c) via DQ, Taya retained the title (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin (Non-Title Match)

* Sami Callihan (c) defeated Rich Swann (Impact World Championship)

Impact Motown Showdown will take place tonight on Impact's Twitch account at 7 pm ET from Belleville, Michigan, featuring Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin.

"Dammit @legendoflarryd, you need a bigger stage to play on...you need to be an IMPACT Wrestling star."



What a moment at #NoSurrender as @ScottDAmore offers Larry D a contract! pic.twitter.com/c6s053Pv1f — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 8, 2019