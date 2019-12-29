Impact Wrestling announced its first set of year-end award winners for 2019. Above, Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie commented on winning Knockout of the Year.

"It's Taya, your longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all-time, and I just got off the phone with Impact Wrestling brass and they told me I'm officially the 2019 Knockout of the Year," Valkyrie said. "I mean, I can't say that I'm surprised. I mean, there's me, and then there's everybody else way down there with their tacky little lives."

Below are the announced categories:

* Knockout of the Year – Taya Valkyrie

* Moment of the Year – Sami Callihan wins the World Title on Impact Wrestling's AXS TV debut

* One to Watch in 2020 – Willie Mack

* X-Division Star of the Year – Rich Swann

* Finishing Move of the Year – Tessa Blanchard's "Magnum"

Tag Team of the Year, Wrestler of the Year, and Match of the Year will all be announced on the January 4 special episode of Impact on AXS TV.

Impact's Hard to Kill PPV takes places on January 12 at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

