With the holidays just around the corner, Impact Wrestling announced that they will be changing it's weekly schedule to Saturday nights. Starting Saturday, December 28th, and continuing till January 4th, Impact will air the Best of 2019, which focuses on the best matches and wrestlers from the year. Impact Wrestling's weekly shows will go back to airing on Tuesday, January 7th.

The Best of 2019 will air on AXS TV at 8/7C on December 28th and January 4th. Fans can still vote for their favorite matches and wrestlers up until the 28th.

