Today was Impact Wrestling and Border City Wrestling's Motown Showdown. In the main event, Impact Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan defeated Rhino in a Street Fight match.

Below are the results:

* Nate Bock defeated Ali Akbar

* Tony Gunn and Kings Ransom defeated Tyler Tirva, Clayton Gainz, and Jackson Stone

* Ace Austin (c) defeated Dez (X-Division Championship Match)

* Larry D defeated Jamal King

* Desi Hit Squad defeated The Rascalz (Wentz & Trey)

* Nate Mattson defeated Idris Abraham

* Eddie Edwards defeated Madman Fulton via disqualification

* Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack defeated OvE

* Madison Rayne and Havok defeated Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie

* Michael Elgin defeated Brian Cage

* Sami Callihan (c) defeated Rhino (Impact Wrestling World Championship Street Fight Match)