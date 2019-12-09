- Above is a preview for tonight's "Impactful Reunion" edition of Table For 3, which will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature AJ Styles talking with WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Jeff Jarrett about their careers, including their runs with TNA/Impact Wrestling.

This preview clip features AJ, Sting and Jarrett talking about the pros & cons of the six-sided ring used in Impact.

- WWE Hall of Famer and Producer Kurt Angle turns 51 years old today.

- Sunday's episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" is now available on the CBS All Access app. As noted, the episode featured Shane McMahon reprising his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans, a character that debuted this past May. WWE tweeted these stills from the episode: