Fedor Emelianenko's retirement tour kicked off in Japan at Bellator 237 with a first round knockout finish. "The Last Emperor" delivered from inside the Saitama Super Arena, flattening Quinton "Rampage" Jackson with heavy shots.

The official finish of the bout came in 2:44 on Paramount Network.

Despite being out-weighed by nearly 20 points, Emelianenko had no trouble executing his attacks on Jackson. The former UFC light heavyweight champion showed little offense in the short amount of time the bout took.

In the co-main event, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler set a promotional record for stoppage victories, knocking out Sidney Outlaw. Chandler was to face Benson Henderson, but Henderson suffered an injury.

Michael Page knocked out Shinsho Anzai and Lorenz Larkin topped Keita Nakamura, possibly setting the stage for the two to meet in 2020.

Complete results are below:

* Fedor Emelianenko def. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson via TKO (strikes) at 2:44 of Round 1

* Michael Chandler def. Sidney Outlaw via KO (strike) at 2:59 of Round 1

* Michael Page def. Shinsho Anzai via KO (strike) at :23 of Round 2

* Lorenz Larkin def. Keita Nakamura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

* Kana Watanabe def. Ilara Joanne via TKO (strikes) at 4:39 of Round 3

* Goiti Yamaguchi def. Daron Cruickshank via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of Round 1