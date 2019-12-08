With just seconds left in the fifth and final round, Jairzinho Rozenstruik caught Alistair Overeem and finished him, scoring the biggest win of his career. The heavyweight bout served as the main event to UFC on ESPN 7 from Washington, D.C., marking just the second UFC event to take place in the nation's capital.

Rozenstruik replaced Walt Harris in the bout after Harris' step-daughter went missing. She was later found, having been murdered. The UFC honored Aniah Blanchard during the event.

The card featured two draws, including in the co-main event between Marina Rodriguez and Cynthia Calvillo. Cody Stamman and Song Yadong also was declared a draw.

Ben Rothwell earned a second round finish over Stefan Struve in a fight remembered more for the low-blows Rothwell hit on Struve. The bout was paused for several minutes while Struve attempted to recover.

Complete results can be found below:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Alistair Overeem via KO (strike) at 4:56 of Round 5

Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo declared a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Ben Rothwell def. Stefan Struve via TKO (strikes) at 4:57 of Round 2

Aspen Ladd def. Yana Kunitskaya via TKO (strikes) at :33 of Round 3

Cody Stamman vs. Song Yadong declared a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Rob Font def. Ricky Simon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Tim Means def. Thiago Alves via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:38 of Round 1

Billy Quarantillo def. Jacob Kilburn via submission (triangle choke) at 3:18 of Round 2

Bryce Mitchell def. Matt Sayles via submission (twister) at 4:20 of Round 1

Joe Solecki def. Matt Wiman via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Vima Jandiroba def. Mallory Martin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:16 of Round 2

Makhmud Muradov def. Trevor Smith via KO (strike) at 4:09 of Round 3