As noted before, female referee Jessika Carr recently wrapped up with WWE NXT and will be making her full-time debut with WWE SmackDown with tonight's episode from Fayetteville, NC. Carr just spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss the big jump to the main roster as WWE's first full-time female referee on the main roster. Carr said she can now be the role model she needed when she was younger.

"For a woman to be in a position of authority, to be powerful and have a voice, it means so much to me to represent that culture and for others to see it," she said. "That's the role model I needed when I was younger. Now, I can deliver that message."

She continued and said she hopes this is a seamless transition, and called it an important step for the women's revolution. "Women should be seen as strong and independent. For me, the goal is to make this a seamless transition. It's an important step for the women's evolution and 'Revolution,'" Carr said.

Carr said she wants to work towards calling a pay-per-view main event, but that's not her current objective as her entire focus is delivering the best, most realistic work she can. She talked about her overall goal.

"My goal is to hit a home run with whatever I've given," said Carr. "I want this company to trust me with whatever they give me, and I don't care where that match is on the card. Of course I have high aspirations of main events at pay-per-views and WrestleMania, but I'm here to deliver every single time I step out there—and not just be the best female official, but to be the best official I can be."

Carr has appeared before on RAW and SmackDown, but never as a full-time referee. She admitted the transition is scary, but she's ready.

"I feel ready, but it's definitely scary," Carr said. "It's intimidating to walk into a new locker room with people I've never worked with before, and there is a lot of trust to be gained and feeling out. I'm ready for that challenge."