AEW announcer Jim Ross is looking to re-sign with the company once his current three-year contract expires.

Ross appeared on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch earlier this week and commented on his future with the company.

"Somebody said to me the other day, they said, 'JR, I read you signed a three-year contract with AEW and the Khan family.' I sure did. 'Well what are you gonna do when that's up?' I said, 'Well, thanks for assuming I'll be alive,' number one. I like that theory," Ross said (H/T to POST Wrestling).

He continued, "I said, 'Here's what I'd probably like to do: How about renew it? And get another one.' Hey look, if our man Vin Scully can do it until his 80s — that scares some young fans right there. 'Oh my God, that old bastard is thinking about doing this until his 80s.' Well let's not get carried away kids. Lighten up for instance. It's not that bad."

AEW announced back on April 3 that JR had signed the three-year deal to work as an announcer and a Senior Advisor. They noted that the contract is "the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history" but there's been no confirmation on what JR is making.