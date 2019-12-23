AEW announcer Jim Ross had a bloody accident with a Christmas gift he received today.

JR revealed on Twitter that daughter Amanda shipped him a set of Japanese knives and he wasn't careful when unpacking the gift. Ross was stuck under the fingernail by one of the blades, and then in the stomach when he reacted.

"Too funny not to share," Ross tweeted. "Received 2 amazingly SHARP, Japanese knives from daughter Amanda for Christmas but I wasn't careful when unpacking them. Stuck under finger nail and then my stomach on the react. All"s well nonetheless"

JR will have the week off as AEW Dynamite returns next Wednesday, January 1, from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

