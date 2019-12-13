WWE NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde is set to make his cruiserweight division debut on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Milwaukee, WI. Above is a new promo for the debut.

Wilde, formerly known in Impact Wrestling as DJZ, recently returned to action after being out of action for a few months with a broken eye socket.

WWE has also announced Raul Mendoza vs. Ariya Daivari and Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese for tonight's 205 Live episode.

205 Live will air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.