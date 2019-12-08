- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella met up with some of their fans while promoting their wine, Belle Radici.
- As noted, Shane McMahon will be on tonight's NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS at 9:30 pm ET. He'll be reprising his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans, a character that debuted this past May. Shane snapped a photo while on-set with co-star, LL Cool J, and John Cena noticed Shane was wearing body armor, "Never seen @shanemcmahon need 'body armor' for ANYTHING! I can't imagine what will happen tonight!"
Never seen @shanemcmahon need "body armor" for ANYTHING! I can't imagine what will happen tonight! https://t.co/U0WGKqGLZ3— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2019
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Lana, Paige, and Lacey Evans.
Can't help but post another one from one of my fave glam looks ever! Thanks @mrs_lindysue and also @brandrice for bringing my ombré hair back to life and making it healthier then ever! And @fanola for keep that silky brightness up keep! Alsoooo always sporting @thesarayastore make up ??
Just over here waiting for @wwe tribute to the troops!!!! ?????????? which will take place at the Marine Corps Base in Camp Lejeune! A lil fact: Haven't been there since MCT (Marine Combat Training) in 2010. ?? #TributeToTheTroops #SDLive #Military #Veterans #SupportOurTroops #USMC #LikeALady