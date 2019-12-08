- Above, Nikki and Brie Bella met up with some of their fans while promoting their wine, Belle Radici.

- As noted, Shane McMahon will be on tonight's NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS at 9:30 pm ET. He'll be reprising his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans, a character that debuted this past May. Shane snapped a photo while on-set with co-star, LL Cool J, and John Cena noticed Shane was wearing body armor, "Never seen @shanemcmahon need 'body armor' for ANYTHING! I can't imagine what will happen tonight!"

Never seen @shanemcmahon need "body armor" for ANYTHING! I can't imagine what will happen tonight! https://t.co/U0WGKqGLZ3 — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2019

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Lana, Paige, and Lacey Evans.