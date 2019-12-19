John Cena reportedly wants to have a big role at WrestleMania 36.

It was reported today, via @Wrestlevotes, that Cena wants to do "something substantial" at WrestleMania in April. Cena appeared at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year for a segment with Elias, but word now is that he wants to do more than just an appearance like that this year.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It was noted that Cena lives within the Tampa area and it seems like this WrestleMania is important to him.

Cena has spent most of the year focusing on his acting career. He worked two multi-man matches back on RAW in January, but hasn't wrestled since then.

