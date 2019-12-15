On his Instagram account, John Cena posted a photo with the words, "Keep Calm and Keep The Streak Going."

While Cena never writes captions with his IG photos, this has to allude towards his current WWE PPV streak that's in jeopardy of ending if he doesn't have a match at tonight's PPV in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Cena has worked at least one PPV match for 17 years straight.

His first PPV was at Vengeance in 2002 against Chris Jericho, which you can see a portion of in the video above. Jericho went for the Walls of Jericho, but Cena countered for a pinfall victory.

Typically used for motivational quotes, Cena wrote the following on Twitter earlier today, "Run with those faster than you."

In 2019, Cena worked only a handful of WWE live events in January. He appeared on RAW twice, first on January 7 where he teamed up with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in a winning effort against Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, and Drew McIntyre. He then wrestled a Fatal 4-Way Match with Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre on January 14 with Balor winning.