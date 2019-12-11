As seen above, John Morrison made his first live appearance on WWE programming since 2011 when he appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning. Morrison recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE and will be returning to action soon.

Morrison first appeared in a segment where he caught host Kayla Braxton trying to do his entrance. Morrison later joined the panel and they took a look back at his WWE Tough Enough win in 2003. They also took a look at some of Morrison's other accomplishments in WWE. The panel also talked about what Morrison has been doing in the past 8 years, mentioning how he's wrestled guys like Keith Lee, Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet, Dominik Dijakovic, Kevin Owens, and other wrestlers in various promotions, including Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and AAA, among others. They included photos of Morrison in Lucha Underground and Impact, and name-dropped Rey Fenix and Killer Kross when they were also featured in photos with Morrison. They also acknowledged how Morrison has been a champion and a top star for these other promotions.

Morrison took a friendly shot at his friend and former tag team partner, The Miz, and commented on his time away from WWE.

"I don't know how this is possible but 8 years while The Miz was working at WWE, somehow I feel like I still wrestled more than him," Morrison joked. "So, yeah, Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling, AAA, FiveStar Wrestling in the UK, all these places are places that are on TV, big companies that I've been champion of."

Morrison was asked about his road back to WWE and what took so long.

"When I left in 2011, I meant to take a year off," Morrison revealed. "I wanted to take a year off, I wanted to make some movies and do my own thing for a little bit, and that year turned into 8 years. It's crazy how fast the time flew and part of it was because I was having a lot of fun wrestling for these other places. And every time you wrestle for another place, you sign a contract, and then they want to have you sign for longer, and extend and extend. I felt like I was really a big part of these organizations, I was like the guy, the brand ambassador, and it was cool having all that autonomy. Why did I come back or why did it take so long? I think I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing and I always meant to come back here, and it was at this point when I realized, man, I better get my ass back to WWE before 10 years goes by because time is flying."

Morrison was also asked about what fans can expect to see when he returns. He talked about how he's improved his skillset.

"I think a lot of people are gonna be surprised with what I'm coming back with," Morrison said. "In all the time I've been away, I've leveled up my skillset, basically. I've been doing a lot of movies and part of what I was doing in movies is, I really wanted to integrate pro wrestling and parkour, the stuff that I'm best at, into the acting design of these things. I took like a producer/action design/even writer role, I directed a couple of things too, but when you're designing action for that stuff, you really look at wrestling and it's more than just, like, these are things that I do, you take the whole industry and like, here's everyone's movements, and here's all the movements of parkour and martial arts, and how can I combine this stuff, and get it right for film? And in that process, I was training hard and leveling up all those skills. But I kept getting ideas for wrestling. Wrestling was my first love and it's what I'm constantly obsessed with."

Kayla then surprised Morrison with a video from Al Snow, who worked with Morrison on Tough Enough and in OVW. Snow called Morrison a future Hall of Famer. The Miz then checked in with a surprise appearance, noting that he's been moving and renovating his home this week. They talk about going back to before their Dirt Sheet days and Miz said he wouldn't be where he is today in WWE if it weren't for teaming with Morrison because Morrison taught him a lot and always had his back when no one else would. Miz said it's awesome to have Morrison back and hopefully he will end up on SmackDown so they can continue what they started almost 10 years ago. Morrison agreed that it would be cool to be back on SmackDown and maybe do a few more Dirt Sheet episodes. They then spent several minutes reminiscing before Miz signed off.

Kayla then asked Morrison about several current WWE Superstars, including Seth Rollins. Morrison praised Rollins for being on top for so long and for being in the physical shape that he's in. Kayla brought up comments Rollins made against Morrison during a podcast several years ago, taking shots at what Morrison didn't accomplish while with WWE.

"So, this was a podcast? It's easy to be that social media tough guy," Morrison said of Rollins. He continued, "He's clearly an accomplishment-oriented guy, right? He's citing all his past accomplishments. I feel like this is a guy who's been drinking a lot of his own Kool-Aid, if you know what I mean. Sometimes you shouldn't be drinking that much of your own Kool-Aid. He likes to talk about how he's the best, which is not something original in wrestling - like, Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, HBK, Punk, Jericho - everyone likes to say they're the best, but Rollins believes it and tweets about it, and tells everybody about it. Pretty much non-stop. I think he's a Build-A-Bear Superstar, he's a combination of a lot of guys."

Morrison continued to try and talk about Rollins but the producers in Kayla's ear moved the discussion along.

Morrison was also asked about WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Morrison said he likes Nakamura's "controlled chaos" style, but said he must be a Morrison fan because he's using the sliding German suplex that Morrison has been using for years in Impact, Lucha Underground and AAA. Morrison said Nakamura seems like a super smart guy, but he doesn't understand why he's hanging out with Sami Zayn, which makes him question Nakamura's intelligence. He also said Sami talks about being a great wrestler, but wonders why Sami is a manager now. He said Sami is just hanging onto Nakamura's pleather coattails.

Morrison praised Ricochet and said he really is a super hero who can do anything he wants in the ring. Morrison said he's never seen anyone as talented physically, as Ricochet. He would love to have a WWE match with Ricochet. He also expressed interest in wrestling Finn Balor and Aleister Black, when asked about them. He said he has better kicks than Black as his feet have "went back to college" in these past 7 years. Morrison did say he doesn't understand why Black sits in the dark and waits for someone to come pick a fight with him. The main discussion ended with Morrison talking about WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Morrison said he's a big fan of The Fiend, and finds him to be very interesting. Morrison also said he "likes to play" and would be interested in locking up with The Fiend.

There's still no word yet on when Morrison will return to WWE TV. You can see his full episode of The Bump in the video above.