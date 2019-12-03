During his interview back in May on Talk Is Jericho, Jon Moxley aired a lot of his grievances regarding his time working for WWE. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Moxley revealed that his uncensored interview didn't receive any backlash from the WWE or Vince McMahon himself, even though, he expected it would.

"No, I expected it would," Moxley stated. "I expected it to be way worse. I assume I'm just a persona non grata there, which is fine. I felt like I did everything right on the way out. I gave my body to that company. I was a model employee for them, but I also had to eat a lot of s**t. I think it was more than fair at least to tell my side of the story about some of the stuff, just so now we can start fresh, which we did at Double or Nothing six months ago."

In addition to telling his story, Moxley added in his interview about how he felt very bogged down during his time with the WWE. Moxley wasn't initially happy about leaving the company because of the good money he was making, but knew he had to for the sake of his well-being.

"I felt like I had a lot of weight on my shoulders back then [with the WWE]," Moxley began. "I was still so far from the finish line. Once I decided that I was going to leave, I wasn't happy about it for a while. I was pretty pissed about it because I'm like, 'They really are going to make me leave, aren't they?' They're going to f**k everything up so bad- I wanted that f**king money, you know? It's not that I don't like money. I like to put it in the bank and look at it. I was like, 'I can't believe they're gonna make me walk away from all this money.' Can't you write one good f**king storyline?"

Before shifting topics about his current career in AEW, Van Vliet asked Moxley if he still stays in touch with his former Shield brothers since his departure. Moxley didn't say too much about staying in touch with Seth Rollins, but he mentioned that he and Roman Reigns remain in contact, but not as much, due to their busy schedules.

"You get in a bubble and you get busy," Moxley said. "I text Roman here and there, but he's super busy. He's so busy in the bubble and I'm busy too."

Moxley is scheduled to face Joey Janela on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday on TNT.

