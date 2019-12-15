On this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will take on Jungle Boy in a non-title / 10-minute time limit match. Jericho was contractually obligated to have one final match in 2019 and ended up choosing Jungle Boy after he came to the ring and slapped the champion in the face, two weeks ago.

Last week, a brawl broke out and Jungle Boy played some mind games on Jericho by getting an unofficial "one-two-three," as seen in the video above. Jungle Boy has since put out a video of him training for the match and thanked a number of people for getting him ready.

"I've never trained so hard for anything in my life. Thanks to all the people who have helped me get ready for this moment these last two weeks. @lemonperry @dannydrone_ @bitton710 @iamjakeatlas @otherrayrosas @luchasaurus @realmarkostunt @johnhennigan @davidarquette @royceisaacs my friends Jose and Pancho. And most of all, thank you @chrisjerichofozzy, for bringing the best out of me. We're 4 days away. Let's dance."

Below is next week's lineup for Dynamite:

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy (Non-Title Match / 10-Minute Time Limit)

* Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander (Number One Contender Match for the AEW Women's World Championship)

* SCU (c) vs. The Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Lucha Bros vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page