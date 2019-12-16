WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane may have suffered a concussion during Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

The TLC main event saw The Kabuki Warriors retain their titles over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a brutal women's TLC match, the first-ever for the tag team titles. The match included several big bumps for all four competitors. Sane was laid out on the outside of the ring for the finish of the match as Asuka retrieved the titles from above the ring. Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com reports that Sane was checked out backstage after the show and the belief is that she suffered a concussion.

The report noted how Sane was not moving well after a certain point in the match, and how she didn't take a normal bump when Flair hit her with the Spear at ringside, which could be a sign that she was already out on her feet by then. There was also a spot where Sane looked like she was struggling to get up for a powerbomb spot. It was speculated that she may have suffered the injury when she was hit in the head as Flair and Lynch were throwing the monitors around at ringside.

It was also noted that an official diagnosis will not be available until Monday afternoon at RAW. WWE has not announced any injuries from TLC and Sane has not commented, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Above is a clip and below are a few more shots from the TLC main event, including the spot with the monitors:

Be careful when you throw stuff!#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/DfnbzuWJ56 — GIF Skull - Yikes and Ouch #WWETLC (@GIFSkull) December 16, 2019