Kane recently spoke with Sporting News to promote his new "Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Politics" autobiography. Kane noted in another recent interview that he is semi-retired from WWE these days as he focuses on his job as Knox County Mayor. He talked to SN about how he looks forward to what WWE has for him, such as the WWE 24/7 Title win back on September 16.

"I think, with WWE, I don't know if you ever really retire from it all the way, especially folks that are lucky enough to get in the position that I'm in," Kane said. "You can always do stuff and they can find creative ways to use you. That's one of the things I really look forward to. When people ask me if I'm looking forward to getting back in the ring, I'm like, 'eh, I don't know what I'd be doing, but I'm sure at some point I'll do something.'"

It was noted that while most fans identify Kane as the devil's favorite demon, there have been other layers to his character over the years, including the comedic turn as a part of Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. Kane talked about his longevity in WWE and the ability to reinvent himself. He also said working with Bryan was some of the most fun he's had in his lengthy career.

"That's what I would attribute my longevity to, frankly, is the ability to reinvent myself," he said. "And I think that's true for anyone who has a long career. They never stay the same character, quite the same character, the whole way through. Speaking about Daniel Bryan specifically, that was a blast and some of the most fun I had in my entire career because it was an absolute departure from the character that I played earlier.

"If you asked people in 1998 and again in 2004 would Kane be comic relief on the show, they would have looked at you like you were crazy. All of that was amazing. I hope that I was able to show people that I wasn't just somebody who had a mask and didn't talk all the time. There was some depth and I could do some different things and was hopefully a more well-rounded performer than people probably initially thought that I would be."

Regarding his relationship with The Undertaker, Kane asked Taker to write one of the forewords to his new book, with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul writing the other. Kane talked about his history with the man behind the gimmick, Mark Callaway, and how he's been a supporter for years.

"Mark has always been a big advocate of mine," Kane explained. "Our first match was in Smoky Mountain Wrestling back in 1995 and then fast-forward to how so much of my career would be intertwined with his and Kane would be a big part of The Undertaker's story. I have an immense amount of personal respect for him. I would have never been able to do, in my career, what I was so fortunate to do if it hadn't been for The Undertaker."

Kane was reminded of some of the moments he shared with Taker - going against each other, teaming as the Brothers of Destruction, even when WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drove his Zamboni into the ring. He continued, "Yeah and then there's that! A lot of that stuff. Our final reunion and having a match against DX which I don't think anyone thought would happen and everything along the way. Taker came back from the 1000th episode of 'Raw' in St. Louis, winning the tag-team championships. I got to be part of his 25th anniversary match at Survivor Series against The Wyatt Family. So, there's a lot of memories."

