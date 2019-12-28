During his interview for Wrestle Kingdom 14, IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada shared his thoughts about American pro-wrestling.

In one part of the interview, Okada said that by scale, there are bigger events by an American Company, but when it came down to the fight, New Japan was better.

"Simply put the Tokyo Dome event is the biggest wrestling event from the biggest Japanese wrestling company," said Okada. "When you talk about scale, it's true that there are bigger events by an American company, but when you talk about the size of the fight, that makes ours the biggest. I am the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Ibushi is the G1 winner, so two champions will collide. Truthfully, people will witness a very special match."

While he said American pro-wrestling is great, Okada believes New Japan has better matches when it comes down to intensity and technique.

"Yes, I also think American pro-wrestling is great, and there are fans of all styles, but I believe that New Japan has the best matches when it comes down to intensity and technique," revealed Okada.

The whole interview is available in the video above.

