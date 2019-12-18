WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee recently spoke with the New York Post and expressed interest in getting a spot in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. It's been reported that both Rumble matches will have 10 Superstars from all three brands. Lee was asked what is next for him after losing last week's #1 contender's match for a NXT Title shot.

"I don't know what the chances are or what I need to do to try to get it done, but maybe there is a Royal Rumble entry for me or something where I can try to create something once again that's special and magical. Outside of that, when you fall from the bottom, you got to kind of work your way back up," Lee said.

Lee had a big moment last month when he and Roman Reigns went at it for the finish of the men's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match, which featured 13 other Superstars. Lee was asked about his reaction when he found out that he and Reigns would end the match.

"(Laughs) You want the honest answer? I stopped for a moment," Lee said. "And I looked around like, 'Are they sure that they're talking to me?' And then there was a brief moment of about seven seconds where I didn't do anything and gradually, randomly, casually say, "Oh crap," because I have no idea, none. Limited time fame and figuring it all out is a big challenge in its own right."

Lee was also asked what he will remember the most about the Survivor Series appearance. He recalled when the match came down to he, Reigns and Seth Rollins.

"That whole experience was one thing, but the moment it came down to me, Seth [Rollins] and Roman, I think from there right up until that fist bump is all things that I'll remember because it was the first time mixing it up with people considered to be the two faces of WWE. The honor was immense and full of excitement and energy and passion. It was fantastic," Lee recalled.

Lee was also asked if this was an example of him getting an opportunity and crushing it. He is confident that he did make statements and turn heads.

"If you get in the ring with guys of that caliber and you slip at all, it's very easy to see," Lee said. "But if you're full of confidence and able to hold your own on a stage that large with those two faces, I think that alone in and of itself, to command the crowd at the level that I did with those two in the ring made a lot of statements and turned a lot of heads."