Kevin Owens helped build his name and his brand through social media before he joined WWE. He was once a popular follow amongst indie wrestling fans but he's no longer as active as he was before joining WWE.

Owens explained why that is when he joined Booker T's Hall Of Fame podcast.

"I used to be a huge social media guy. It helped me make a bit of a name for myself while on the independents… But when I came to WWE – obviously they give you a bigger platform than the indies – so you have a lot more people with access to you and people who know you. Quite frankly, a lot of those people aren't good people," revealed Owens. "Through the years I've experienced my share of crappy things said about me – you can talk about me and I won't bat an eyelash – but when they start going after kids, even not my kids…

"I get this everyday where I see people, 'Oh, you blocked my friend on Twitter, why? He never said anything about you.' I used to see people talk about other people that I care about and they would say really horrible things. I blocked those people as well because if that's how they think about people I respect, then I don't want them to follow me or have access to me."

He then cited people saying horrible things about Roman Reigns or his family online and those same people were following him on Twitter.

"I'm like, 'I don't want these people to have access to me.' It's not just Roman as it's so many people. The Young Bucks are friends of mine and I was tagged in a tweet where this guy was talking about he hopes The Young Bucks break their neck. Then you're not a fan. It doesn't matter if you don't like them, to wish that on someone, I want no part of that," said Owens before adding that the same fan who wished The Bucks broke their necks once asked him for an autograph at an airport to which Owens said no.

"That's the kind of stuff that has driven me from social media. I still use it once in a while and I like posting about my family. But I try to keep wrestling out of it because I don't enjoy that part of it. Everybody's got an opinion and everybody thinks their opinion is important, but I don't care for it in that way."

