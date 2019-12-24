- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's taped WWE RAW from Des Moines.

- The WWE Network will air a Top 10 Matches of 2019 special on Monday, December 30. The special will be hosted by Paige, and will count down the best matches of the year, according to WWENetworkNews. This will be a lengthy special as the full matches will air. Below is the synopsis for the special:

"Join Paige as she counts down WWE's 10 best matches from 2019, including Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne vs. WALTER and more."

- As noted last night's RAW saw Kevin Owens defeat Mojo Rawley in the No DQ opener. He was then beat down by The Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins after the match. As seen below, Owens tweeted a photo of marks on his face from the beating, and warned the trio ahead of next week's RAW, which is the final of the year.

"So, Mojo calls me a pretty boy on Raw (thank you [smiling face emoji]) and AOP and Seth try to ruin my face minutes later... Coincidence? I don't think so. Seth, Arkam, Razor, your jealousy is understandable, justifiable but not forgivable. Nice try though. I'll see you three asshats next week," Owens tweeted.

You can see the full tweet and photo below: