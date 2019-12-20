WWE officials are reportedly interested in bringing in former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross.

WWE's interest level in Kross is said to be significantly high, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. It was noted that Kross should receive a similar offer to what WWE offered current AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page last year. Word then was that Triple H offered "main roster money" for Page to work WWE NXT as one of the top stars of the brand.

There's no word yet on if Kross is interested in signing with WWE, but the company is reportedly pursuing him heavily, more than they usually do with other free agents.

As noted earlier this week, Impact announced that Kross has been released from his contract. There was talk in September 2018 of WWE having interest in Kross, but that was the last we heard of it. His girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, recently signed with WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross' future.