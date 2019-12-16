- King Baron Corbin spoke to Sarah Schreiber after last night's WWE TLC win over Roman Reigns and said people in WWE are tired of The Big Dog. Video of the interview is above. As noted, Corbin defeated Reigns with help from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival. They later brawled throughout the show and the fight ended with Reigns getting the upperhand, after finally getting some help from people like The Street Profits and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Schreiber asked Corbin why no one came to help Reigns at first.

"I've told you guys every night that people are tired of Roman Reigns," Corbin said. "They're tired of his ego, his big head, everything that comes with that. He's not one of us anymore and I'm proving that night in and night out, and tonight I could've gone out here and beat him by myself, but I wanted to bring some of my friends in for the enjoyment. There's a lot of people that have a problem with Roman Reigns, but in the end of it all, I told you I was gonna make Roman bow down to the King. Him laying flat on his back is just as good."

- WWE stock was up 1.32% today, closing at $63.69 per share. Today's high was $64.45 and the low was $62.58.

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from Des Moines will feature AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton in singles action. The Phenomenal One took to Twitter this afternoon with a strong message for The Viper, saying there will be no hiding tonight.

He wrote, "We'll see what happens when it's not a sneak attack. When he has to face me for real. No hiding. No stupid winks!! It's #MotherLovingMondayNight #Raw!"

Orton wrote back and included a GIF of a recent RKO. You can see their full exchange below: