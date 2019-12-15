At a WWE live event on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Drake Maverick managed King Corbin in his match against Roman Reigns. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported the plan was indeed to have Maverick eventually become Corbin's manager, although WWE has yet to play this out on TV.

In the SmackDown segment from two weeks ago, a person under the ring grabbed Reigns' foot shortly before Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler's dog food attack. WWE didn't address who it was, yet.

You can see a photo of someone grabbing Reigns' foot in the photo below. Dave Meltzer speculated that's how WWE could tie Corbin and Maverick together, but wasn't one-hundred percent on that part of the plan.

King Corbin is set to face Roman Reigns in a TLC Match at tonight's WWE TLC PPV at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



