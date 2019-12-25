WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Yahoo Sports and looked back at the big 2019 that he had.

"It's been an amazing year," Kofi said. "You never know what kind of career you're going to have, you just kind of keep aspiring to be at the top of the mountain. You work as hard as you can, knowing there's not a lot of stuff you have control over, but sometimes the cards fall just right and fate pushes you into this position."

Kofi revealed that The New Day achieved a major goal this year - to have one world title reign while the others in the group held tag team titles. This came as Kofi held the WWE Title while Big E and Xavier Woods held the blue brand tag team titles.

"For me, Woods and E, we have always talked about having a world title reign with one of us in the group and the others holding tag team championships," Kofi revealed. "We put it into the universe and then this is the year that it happens. We were able to have that picture taken with me holding the world championship and Woods and E holding the tag championships. That was the goal that we set and that was the goal that we achieved."

Kofi also addressed how some fans aren't happy with his quick WWE Title loss to Brock Lesnar back in October, and how he hasn't had a rematch or been in the title chase since then.

"I appreciate the passion [from the fans], I do," Kofi said. "There are people who have careers that span years and they never have this kind of following, so I'm really fortunate to have that. It's their right to be angry if they want to be angry, but it's my job to keep moving forward. There's a whole lot of stuff we don't have control over, but we work with what we're given, try to get a little bit more and claw your way back. It might not be a direct, linear path."