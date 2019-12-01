MLW announced today that Konnan will be returning to the promotion on Thursday for the 2019 Opera Cup.
According to MLW, the AAA Lucha Libre co-founder promises to drop some truth bombs.
The 2019 Opera Cup is on December 5 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
Below is an updated line-up for the 2019 Opera Cup:
* Konnan will make an appearance
* CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch) vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie)
* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Shinjiro Otani
* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP
MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone
* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP
Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday
* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP
TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH
Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner