MLW announced today that Konnan will be returning to the promotion on Thursday for the 2019 Opera Cup.

According to MLW, the AAA Lucha Libre co-founder promises to drop some truth bombs.

The 2019 Opera Cup is on December 5 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Below is an updated line-up for the 2019 Opera Cup:

* Konnan will make an appearance

* CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch) vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie)

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Shinjiro Otani

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner