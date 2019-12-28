- WWE aired another "coming soon" return vignette for Sheamus on this week's SmackDown episode, which you can see above. The Celtic Warrior continued to rant about the state of SmackDown, about how he left the brand with men who could never be worthy of being champion, or worthy of facing him. Sheamus also said he left 9 months ago but he's back and ready to break down the door on a whole new SmackDown.

- WWE NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering turns 27 years old today while former WWE star Lanny Poffo turns 65, former TNA Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell turns 34, and WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami turns 66.

- This week's SmackDown from Detroit saw Braun Strowman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defeat Cesaro, Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in six-man action. WWE Hall of Famer and Producer Kurt Angle took to Twitter after the match to give praise.

Angle wrote, "What a great 6 man tag match between @BraunStrowman #NewDay @SamiZayn @WWECesaro and @ShinsukeN... great story and well executed. The Detroit fans blew the roof off with the hot tag to Braun. And the dance afterwards? Priceless!"

Strowman also tweeted on the dancing segment and wrote, "Don't let this #MeatCastle physique fool you. This MONSTER's hips don't lie!!! #Smackdown #MonsterMoves"

You can see their related tweets below: