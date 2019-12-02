WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with The Chicago Tribune and talked about his new job as a WWE Producer for the RAW brand.

"I help structure matches that the talents have. It's just giving my feedback and evaluating what the wrestlers do," Angle said. "The most important thing is once you learn the basics, limit your bumping. We only have so many bumps in our career. If you do it excessively at the beginning of your career, you're going to cut your career short. If you save your body, it will help you enormously."

Regarding his WWE career, Angle recalled how he faced criticism from the amateur wrestling world after signing with WWE as a Olympic gold medalist.

"I had a lot of people from amateur wrestling (were) telling me not to do it because it was degrading," Angle recalled. "After WWE came out of the closet in the late 1990s and said, 'This is entertainment. We're not wrestling. We're our own entity,' I thought it was a good opportunity to step in and show others you can cross over into something else and it's not going to affect your previous accomplishments. It's only going to make them better."

Angle spoke with The Tribune to promote his appearance at the Warrior Wrestling Seven event on December 13 from the Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights. Angle talked about why he likes indie wrestling events.

"I like that they're family-oriented," Angle said. "They have a loyal following from the area. A lot of kids end up showing up. A family event's good for this country. It gives kids and parents something to talk about."