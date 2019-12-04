Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest will not be taking place on tonight's WWE NXT episode.

It was announced on WWE's The Bump that Priest has not been medically cleared from the injury to his rubs that he suffered in the Triple Threat with Dain and winner Pete Dunne at the recent "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

There is no word yet on if Dain will still wrestle tonight. The WWE website still lists Dain vs. Priest as happening, but it looks like they just haven't finished updating the preview

In other news for tonight's NXT episode, there is a graphic on the WWE website that says Kushida will return to action tonight. The update wasn't finished as the link just leads to the original NXT preview for tonight, with no full teaser for Kushida's return. Kushida suffered a hairline wrist fracture in mid-September, but continued feuding with WWE UK Champion WALTER and Imperium into mid-October. He has been out of action since then.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT episode.