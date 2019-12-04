As noted, this week's WWE RAW in Nashville, TN saw NASCAR star Kyle Busch capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth, with help from another NASCAR star who dressed as the referee, Michael Waltrip. Truth would regain the title to begin his 24th reign in a post-show video that was released, seen in the videos above and below.

Busch spoke with NASCAR.com and revealed how WWE officials came to him to make the title change happen.

"We were just going there for the show, just to watch," Busch said. "They heard we were coming and then set us up and said, 'Hey, you want to be a part of the show?' And I was like, 'Well, all right, sure. What've you got in mind?' Then they brought this up and I'm like, 'Oh hell. This is going to be fun.'"

Busch recalled how he and then-teammate Joey Logano appeared on WWE RAW back in 2009, and said he just fumbled through the many lines the WWE writers had given him before that appearance. Busch said things were different for this most recent appearance.

"This time, they were like, 'Don't talk, just do,'" Busch said. "So it worked out."