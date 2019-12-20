Lacey Evans recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports and said she's looking to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Title in 2020. Evans was asked about her goals for the new year.

"Probably to become champ and get more opportunities to use my platform to show people what you're capable of, no matter how hard your life is," Evans said. "I know sometimes things hurt really bad and I know there are a lot of bad things that are happening, and you feel so down and out on yourself. But trust me when I tell you, coming from where I come from and what I've been through, you are capable of anything.

"If I have to become a champion to tell the world that they are capable of anything, as long as they continue to fight, make a plan, and push forward, then that's what I want to do. That is my goal."

Lacey is currently in the middle of a babyface turn and a feud with the current blue brand champion, Bayley. She was asked about how her character doesn't put up with "a whole lot of mess" and how much of the real Lacey is a part of that character.

"Oh, a lot of it," she said. "Lacey Evans is a confident, classy, sophisticated son of a gun. She's got a sharp tongue. She's not afraid. She's got grit and she's not afraid of anything. She knows what she's capable of. One thing, without a shadow of a doubt, she will never give up. It does not matter what she faces.

"It's cool to be able to show that side of a woman and show the beauty and the feminine qualities of a woman. I always say, I could bake a pie just as good as I can fire a weapon, because women are capable of anything. I bring that to the table to show them what women are capable of, and Lacey Evans is just a firecracker and with a bright red lip and just don't piss her off, because you don't want her to put her boots back on, that's for sure."