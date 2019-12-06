A live divorce segment will happen during Monday's WWE RAW episode on the USA Network.

WWE announced during tonight's SmackDown that Monday's show will feature Rusev and Lana's divorce, apparently as it's "finalized" in the arena.

Rusev and Lana previously participated in a "King's Divorce Court" segment on the October 28 RAW with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

It's likely that this will not be the end of the Lana vs. Rusev storyline as Rusev is expected to face Bobby Lashley at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 15. That match could be announced during Monday's go-home edition of RAW.

As noted before, WWE has also announced AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio for Monday's RAW, with the title on the line.

Monday's RAW takes place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Stay tuned for updates on the show.