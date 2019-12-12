Lana recently spoke with ComicBook.com and talked about receiving death threats over the current storyline with Bobby Lashley against real-life husband Rusev.

"I personally have received a lot of death threats," Lana said in the out-of-character interview. "I've gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email."

"... But it was just like the names that people call are just, it's just appalling. It's absolutely appalling," she added.

Lana also spoke out about cyber-bullying.

"You know, cyber-bullying is a big cause of suicide," she said. "And I just wanna speak out on it, as like, that is really, really, really wrong. It's completely wrong. People really need to think before they comment. Because all they're doing is they're hiding behind a screen and they're just, they're being mean. And you know, do people want to be responsible for people killing themselves? I'm going to continue to strongly speak out about it because I think that there's a lot, a lot of people that are victims of cyber-bullying and it really effects their entire life and it's wrong and it needs to stop."

Rusev vs. Lashley in a Tables Match is scheduled for Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view and Lana will be in Lashley's corner.