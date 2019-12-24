As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her RAW debut on last night's show, losing to Charlotte Flair. This was a special appearance and not Green's official call-up.

New WWE Producer Lance Storm, who helped train Green at his Storm Wrestling Academy that recently closed, jokingly responded to a congratulatory tweet from Madison Rayne.

"Ummmm I was there day 1. It took a bit before @ImChelseaGreen was a star. [tongue out winking eye emoji]"

Green responded to that tweet and posted a backstage photo with Storm.

She wrote, "Thank you @LanceStorm. I have so much more I could say, but nothing could describe how thankful I am. #SWA"

Storm responded, "I could not be happier for you or prouder off you. Your success and happiness is thanks enough."

He added, "Prouder of you. Not sure if I got autocorrected or accidently double tapped the f. [pouting face emoji]"

Green also commented on how tough her early days in the ring were while learning from Storm.

She wrote, "I could tell everyone the story of how it took me over a week to take my first back bump out of fear... or that it took me over a year to try any move OTHER than a bulldog [tears of joy emoji] [heart emoji]"

Last night's RAW also saw Green's fiance Zack Ryder lose to Drew McIntyre singles action. As seen below, Ryder tweeted a backstage photo of the two at RAW.

He wrote,"Beyond proud of this woman...even though we both lost on #Raw tonight [crazy face emoji] ...I LOVE YOU @ImChelseaGreen!"

You can see the related tweets below:

