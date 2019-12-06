For the second week in a row, WWE has waited until the early evening hours to confirm that there will be a new episode of WWE 205 Live airing.

WWE has announced Angel Garza vs. Raul Mendoza plus a non-title match with Danny Burch vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush for tonight's show.

The storyline is that Garza and Rush picked each other's opponents for tonight's matches as they prepare to face each other in another title match on next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tonight's 205 Live episode will air live on the WWE Network from the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC, after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's matches, plus the Twitter exchange between Rush and Garza: