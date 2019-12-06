For the second week in a row, WWE has waited until the early evening hours to confirm that there will be a new episode of WWE 205 Live airing.
WWE has announced Angel Garza vs. Raul Mendoza plus a non-title match with Danny Burch vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush for tonight's show.
The storyline is that Garza and Rush picked each other's opponents for tonight's matches as they prepare to face each other in another title match on next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.
Tonight's 205 Live episode will air live on the WWE Network from the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC, after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.
Are Garza and Rush ready for their rematch?
Next week on WWE NXT, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will defend the title in a rematch against Angel Garza. However, tonight, the two rivals have hand-picked each other's opponents as they prepare for their high-stakes battle.
For Garza, The Man of the Hour chose Raul Mendoza, for whom Rush has developed a great respect. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion was pushed to the limit by Mendoza and wants Garza to experience the same level of competition from Mendoza.
Garza responded to Rush's pick by choosing the hard-hitting Danny Burch. Following the British Superstar's performance last week, Garza is certain he'll bring that same level of intensity against The Man of the Hour.
Before I get my hands on you Wednesday @AngelGarzaWwe... You get to go-one-one with @RaulMendozaWWE tonight on #205Live. Trust me, I been in the ring with @RaulMendozaWWE and he can go. Let's see how battle tested you are for the #MOTH.— 11:11 OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) December 6, 2019
Ah, @itsLioRush... I will beat @RaulMendozaWWE tonight with pleasure??. In return, you can face @strongstylebrit. Danny impressed me last week and I know he will put a goooooood hurting on you tonight ??. Please shine my title before Wednesday please. ????Enjoy your match ????— Angel ?? Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) December 6, 2019