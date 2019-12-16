WWE is currently taping the December 23 RAW episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. These spoilers will air next Monday night on the USA Network:

* The arena is decorated with Christmas trees and Christmas presents

* Jimmy Fallon did a segment on the big screen where he introduced some of the WWE Superstars and gave a holiday message

* Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight. Owens snapped some on Mojo after the match and put him through a table, which may have been one of the decorations near the ring. Owens also cut a promo on Seth Rollins

* Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander

* Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder. Drew destroyed Curt Hawkins after the match and announced that his year will be 2020

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch cuts a promo and issues a challenge to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka for a singles match. Asuka comes out and the match is agreed on for a later date but not made official for any event

* Ricochet defeated Tony Nese

* Aleister Black defeated a local enhancement talent. Buddy Murphy confronted Black after the match and their TLC rematch was made official for the next week, December 30. The Lana - Bobby Lashley wedding will also take place then

* Charlotte Flair defeated WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green

Stay tuned for updates. Thanks to Dan Bailey for the updates.