Last June, former three-time AWA World Heavyweight Champion Reggie "Da Crusher" Lisowski received a life-size bronze statue at the first annual Crusherfest in South Milwaukee. Known as "The Wrestler That Made Milwaukee Famous," Crusher worked in the wrestling business for around forty years, retiring in 1988. He died at the age of 79 of a brain tumor in October of 2005.

About two months after the statue unveiling, the family notice it had been damaged after two individuals caused $1,200 worth of damage using a concrete block. Luckily, a surveillance camera (seen in the video above) was able to lead police to one of the men, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 18-year old James C. Dudgeon was convicted of criminal damage, Dudgeon admitted to the crime, claiming he didn't think it would be a big deal and thought the statue was "cool."

Dudgeon had been incarcerated since September 12 due to this being a violation of a previous probation for a previous offense. He will pay for the damages, along with $650 restitution to Da Crusher Foundation, receive one year probation, complete 40 hours community service, and maintain full-time employment, full-time school, or a mix of the both.

The second suspect, Douglas E. Macklin, has an arrest warrant out for causing damage to the property. He was identified by Dudgeon.

$40,000 was raised through crowd funding and donations to help build the statue. Da Crusher was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005.

(H/T PWInsider)